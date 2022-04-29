If it’s bad for Gabriel Boric, it can get even worse

Gabriel Boric, 36, is in an uncomfortable situation. In just 49 days at the helm of La Moneda Palace, Chile’s seat of government, the former student leader saw his popularity plummet from 50% to 36%. The short-term horizon does not bring you any signs of relief. On the contrary, their political skill and popular approval will be tested by a society that increasingly wants immediate responses from the state.

Boric (pronounced Bô-rich) took office on March 11, 2022. Since then, he has already suffered defeat in the Chamber of Deputies, saw an employee being received by bullets in the south of the country, watched the Central Bank raise the basic rate of interest rates to contain inflation and applied the State Security Law, used as an instrument of repression of the military dictatorship (1973-1990), against truck drivers.

Candidate for Social Convergence, a front of leftist parties and movements, the then national deputy obtained 55.9% of the votes in the 2nd round of November 21, 2021. José Antonio Kast, his rival from the right-wing Republican Party, was 11.8 percentage points behind at 44.1%.

It is not uncommon for a new president to be granted a grace period of sorts before the demands and criticisms escalate. In Brazil, it is usually 100 days. The end of this honeymoon does not always come with a change in popular perception of the head of state.

Michelle Bachelet, in her 2nd term as head of state (2014-2018), enjoyed 33 weeks of “grace” before seeing her disapproval overtake approval. Sebastián Piñera, who passed the presidential sash to Boric, had 37 weeks into his second term (2018-2022), according to research institute Cadem.

Boric had just over 4 weeks. Cadem’s poll released on March 18, 7 days after his inauguration, showed him with 50% approval and 20% disapproval. The one on April 14 reversed the signs. The president was evaluated negatively by 50% of voters – and 40% positive. On Friday (22.Apr), these evaluations were accentuated.

His approval dropped to 36%, and his disapproval rose to 53%. This Cadem survey was conducted from April 12 to 14 with 704 people. The margin of error is 3.7%. Instituto Activa, in a poll carried out from April 11 to 14, showed the president of Chile with 27.8% approval and 51% disapproval. 1,326 people were heard. The margin of error is 2.7%.

The Minister of Social Development, Jeannette Vega, attributed to the immediacy of Chileans the sharp drop in Boric’s popularity in such a short space of time. But he made a my fault. “This country, in general, has less patience. It’s a complex scenario. Mistakes were made, some in communication.”told the television network CNN.

Boric tried to adopt from the outset his premise of composing a “citizen government”, focused on human rights issues, the defense of indigenous peoples and gender equality. Of the 24 ministries, 14 were given to women. The news was well received. His campaign promises and intentions as ruler, however, collide with harsh reality.

High inflation and low GDP

High inflation and low economic growth in particular. The unfavorable environment will not have surprised him. But it is already beginning to test left-wing management. Chile recovered the 6.1% drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2020, caused by the covid-19 pandemic, with an 11.7% expansion in 2021. For 2022, however, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) forecasts growth of 1.5%.

The slowdown in China’s economy, the main market for its commodities, does not encourage better prospects. Inflation projected for Chile this year by the IMF is 7.5%, pushed up especially by fuel prices – the same reason that led truckers to close highways crisscrossing the country.

Inflationary pressure led the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate from 5.5% to 7.0% on March 29. Other increases may come. The government is already preparing for inflation above 7% in December.

Inflation was at the heart of the 1st defeat of the Boric government in Congress. He referred to the 5th withdrawal of retirement funds. The previous 4 were carried out during Piñera’s administration to preserve families’ income during the pandemic. This year, they were considered pivots in the escalation of inflation.

The government dehydrated the 5th withdrawal, to avoid undesirable effects on prices. The Chamber did not approve, and the president suffered the most damage in the face of Chileans who had more of this reinforcement in their pockets.

There is still doubt whether Boric will fulfill his promise to raise the minimum wage from 350,000 to 380,000 pesos (R$2,054 to R$2,231) on May 1. Three months later, to 400 thousand pesos (R$ 2,348). Going back on this agenda, despite the increase in domestic demand, will not help in its approval.

The clash with the walkers is your immediate passive. The demonstrations and roadblocks have been rejected since March by Boric. It would make free transit through the country and supply difficult. In the arm wrestling with the strikers, the left government acted in a surprising way: it opened 7 cases against leaders of the movement based on the State Security Law.

There are fears in Chile that the ground trodden by Boric is being mined. Leader of the student movements of 2012, the president may find himself facing demonstrations as intense as those he commanded. Even during the pandemic, the protests did not stop taking place every Friday in Praça Itália, between downtown and the middle-class neighborhood of Providencia, in Santiago.

The gradually accumulated gains in social indicators since the beginning of the century have receded in recent years. This context can fuel potential tensions in Chilean society. The Gini coefficient measures the degree of inequality – the closer to 100, the more unequal. It was 44.9 in Chile in 2020. But 4 years ago it was a little better, 44.4. Per capita GDP reached US$15,888 a year in 2018. In 2020, it dropped to US$13,232, according to the World Bank.

Analysts consider that, in the Social Convergence framework, Boric is one of the most moderate. He composed a government with different hues from the left. But, with few exceptions, he appointed militants with no experience in public management to the ministries. This aspect was endorsed by at least 3 initiatives.

On the day of the presidential inauguration, the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, led an official delegation to the Temucuicui Mapuche community in the south of the country. She was met with gunfire in the air and turned around. The region has become one of the enclaves of drug trafficking groups.

Siches of the Communist Party of Chile should have known. His position in Brazil corresponds to the Ministry of Justice, but with attributions of the Civil House. One of his attributions is the articulation of the government with Congress. At the beginning of the government, the minister was already burned in Parliament, where the government does not have a majority. She has a piece of responsibility for the defeat in the approval of the 5th withdrawal of retirement funds.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, of the Socialist Party, slipped when sending to Brasília the request for agrement (acceptance) to the sociologist Sebastián Depolo as the country’s ambassador. I hadn’t checked social media before. Depolo became notable as a critic of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Chile will not receive a response from the Itamaraty. It’s the diplomatic way of saying “no”.

Heavier for Boric is new Constitution. The then deputy was the only member of the left to sign the Agreement for Social Peace and the New Constitution. The document provided for the convening of a plebiscite on the beginning of the process of formulating the Charter – which took place in 2020, with approval of the “yes” by a majority. The objective is to bury the text elaborated during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and to approve another, consistent with the rule of law.

The work of the Constitutional Convention, responsible for the text, has not pleased most Chileans. A Cadem survey, from April 12 to 14, indicated that 45% of those consulted are against the new Magna Carta – 38% of them are in favor. The Activa poll shows that 37% would reject the text and 32% would approve it.

Boric has been pressured to interfere in the work of the 155 members of the Constitutional Convention, elected in May 2021 to discuss and draft the Magna Carta. In a way, for his support of the initiative, he became the face of the project in the government. The result of the referendum on the text, on September 4, will not fail to spill over into his image.