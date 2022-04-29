“Inhumane to the population”, says patient about waiting at the UPA

UPA of Vila Xavier this Thursday (28) recorded a wait of eight hours in the service (Photo: Amanda Rocha)

Araraquara, Thursday (28), and the clock read 16:30. Since 8 am, the elderly Wagner Casimiro, 72 years old, accompanied by his wife Helena Maria Pires, 65 years old, was waiting for medical care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Vila Xavier.

Casimiro tested positive for covid-19 and had been waiting for more than eight hours to be seen. According to his wife, the elderly man was all the time without serum and without any hydration.

“He has covid and we’ve been waiting for the doctor since the morning. So far he hasn’t been medicated, he hasn’t been hydrated, there’s nothing. Employees said there’s only one doctor and there’s no provision for care. call the police, most are elderly. Everyone inside is positive”, said Helena.

FULL PUP

More than 50 people were waiting for service this afternoon at the UPA of Vila Xavier, between symptoms of dengue and covid. Previously, the place was a center for the care of covid-19, but it started to receive other patients with the drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

In a room near the reception there were positive people, and in the external area others were waiting for test results.

Érica de Freitas Bonifácio had symptoms of dengue and went to the UPA to take the exam last Wednesday (27). She said that yesterday she waited four hours to perform the test, and today she came back to check the result.

But, according to him, people with flu and dengue symptoms were mixed in the same environment.

“An Upa employee said that the service is eight hours late, because there is no doctor. My blood pressure is 9/6, I can’t stand the pain, I don’t know if I have covid or if it’s dengue. Here it’s all mixed up who has covid and dengue, chaos, I didn’t drink anything, not even water “, she pointed out.

Érica vented that if Araraquara was an example in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, now there is a lack of management.

She even talked to other people about a possible action against the Municipality of Araraquara in the Public Ministry.

“There’s only one doctor attending, this is inhumane to the population, it’s a lack of management. They did a good job in the pandemic but now they left, it’s not possible to continue like this. I’ve already complained to the health ombudsman, and we’re talking here about an action in the public ministry”, he pointed out.

And he added: “We understand that we had a pandemic and dengue epidemic, but there was time for the city hall to reorganize itself and set up a better structure to serve us”, he reinforced.

Vila Xavier UPA treats dengue and covid-19 cases : (Photo: Amanda Rocha)

INCREASE IN CASES

Librarian Cíntia Almeida da Silva Santos also tested positive for covid-19. She had been waiting for medical attention since 9:30 am.

“They are not able to attend, it’s chaos. I think I’ll stay until 18:00 to be attended today”, he evaluated.

Adriana Silva was already at the UPA for the second day to get a possible positive result of dengue. “Yesterday I stayed from 18:00 to 00:00 to perform the exam for dengue and today I came to get the result. But there is no provision for care and I’m feeling very bad,” she said.

Cases of covid-19 rose again in Araraquara in less than a week. Altogether a 56% increase in four days.

Between Sunday (17) and last Saturday (23) there were 290 positive cases of coronavirus, while this week between Sunday (24) and Thursday (28) there are already 455 cases.

WHAT THE CITY HALL SAYS

In a note, the municipal secretary of health of Araraquara pointed out that dengue added to the increase in contamination by covid has overloaded public and private health services.

“Both the Vila Xavier UPA and the other health units have their full teams, but there is a high demand in all services – whether public or private – due to the number of dengue cases in the city. takes longer and requires exams and tests, in addition to venous hydration, which makes patient turnover more time consuming”, pointed out the folder.

The ministry reinforced that in addition to the UPAs and the Service Center, in the former field hospital (which works all week, including weekends and holidays), all health posts in the municipality also serve suspected cases of dengue, from Monday to Friday.

According to the folder, the increase in cases of covid was motivated by the agglomerations on the two long holidays.

“This week, there was also an increase in cases of people with flu syndrome and suspected cases of Covid-19, due to the agglomerations of the two long holidays”.

The municipal health department also reinforced that it is making every effort to ensure quality medical care for people with suspected or diagnosed dengue and also with covid-19.