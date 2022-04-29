Is it cheaper? Apple starts manufacturing the iPhone 13 in Brazil

Raju Singh

While all Apple phones are designed in the United States, most are made by Foxconn in China. The company’s partner factory has a branch in Brazil, and according to a buyer of the iPhone 13, units of the top-of-the-line cell phone are now being produced in the country and are already on sale in the country.

The information was released on Wednesday (27) by the MacMagazine. According to João Menicucci, the case of his iPhone 13, purchased at an Apple authorized national retailer, makes it clear that the model is “made in Brazil”, just below the classic declarative phrase “Designed by Apple in California”. Look:

The approval of the iPhone 13 at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), at first, stated that the four manufacturing units of the cell phone were headquartered in China. On the other hand, its Certificate of Conformity has been revised three times and, as of the last amendment, the Apple now includes Foxconn de Jundiaí, in São Paulo.



Apparently, only the iPhone 13 (model “A2633”) is manufactured in Brazil. The iPhone 13 mini (A2628), iPhone 13 Pro (A2638) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (A2643) continue to be manufactured limited to Foxconn’s Chinese facilities.

The iPhone 11 was also produced domestically in 2020, but its MSRP remained unchanged. Despite reducing import costs, Apple is unlikely to lower the price of the iPhone 13 after its manufacture in Brazil. Therefore, if you are interested in purchasing the model at a lower price, it is better to wait for the launch of the iPhone 14.

(Updated April 28, 2022 at 11:18 pm)

