James Webb lineup comes to an end and images surprise

After four months since its launch on December 25, 2022, the alignment of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is finally nearing completion. After a thorough review carried out on Thursday, the observatory was able to capture sharp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments. Now, with the seventh and final stage of the telescope’s alignment completed, the team has reached consensus that it is ready to go into operation.

However, it will have to go through the last phase of preparations, known as commissioning of scientific instruments. Process that should take about two months, that is, the James Webb should only start official activities around June or July, in the middle of the North American summer.

The telescope alignment on all of Webb’s instruments can be seen in a series of images that capture the observatory’s entire field of view.

“These remarkable test images of a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people from all countries and continents will be able to observe through a bold scientific vision to explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, Elements Manager, Optical Telescope. Webb at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Performance above forecasts

The telescope’s optical performance continues to be better than the engineering team’s most optimistic predictions.

Webb’s mirrors now direct fully focused light collected from space into each instrument with sharp images. The quality is described by the precision of the details, which will get even better with the next adjustments.

“With the completion of the telescope alignment and half a lifetime effort, my role in the James Webb Space Telescope mission has come to an end,” said Scott Acton, Webb wavefront detection and control scientist, Ball Aerospace.

“These images have profoundly changed the way I see the universe. We are surrounded by a symphony of creation; there are galaxies everywhere! It is my hope that everyone in the world can see them.”

Next steps

Now, the Webb team will turn its attention to commissioning scientific instruments. It is a highly sophisticated array of detectors equipped with unique custom lenses, masks, filters and equipment that help you do the science for which it was designed.

Images captured by the James Webb telescope are very clear and will help scientists to unravel the mysteries of galaxies. Image: NASA

With the alignment in the conclusive phase, most of the professionals who were working in the Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, are already packing their bags to return to their homes, given that they have successfully completed their duties.

Although the telescope alignment is complete, some calibration activities remain before the telescope starts operating on the mission valued at more than US$10 billion, with exponential gains for science.

In addition, ongoing maintenance observations every two days will monitor the alignment of the mirrors and, when necessary, apply corrections to keep the mirrors in their aligned locations. Another step towards scientific development.

Via: NASA

