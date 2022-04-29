journalist dies in Kiev attack

Journalist Vira Hyrych, from Radio Liberty, died in the Russian attack that hit Kiev yesterday, the day of the visit of the Secretary General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres. The radio station where she worked confirmed the death, the 22nd of a journalist during the Russian invasion. Earlier, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that the A person’s body had been found today in the rubble of a residential building that was hit. The attack left the UN delegation shaken.

“She was going to bed when a Russian ballistic missile hit her apartment in central Kiev,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

The death of Hyrych was lamented by colleagues and politicians. “My God! I personally knew Vera. We’ve been in touch all these two months [de guerra]. She asked me to give comments, asked me to participate in broadcasts,” said Anton Gerashchenko, c.adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidency Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said “the crimes of the Russians will not go unpunished” when talking about the attack that killed Hyrych.

A colleague of the journalist on the radio, Oleksandr Demchenko said that the residence of Hyrych was hit. He published a photo of the journalist’s car, which was damaged after the attack, with which she gave him a ride to reports. “I just don’t know how to say what a wonderful person he is.”

Journalist Vira Hyrych died in an attack that hit Kiev yesterday Image: 6.Nov.2017 – Reproduction/Facebook/vira.hyrych

Today, the war has entered its 65th day. throughout the invasion russian to Ukrainian territory, which began on February 24, other journalists were also killed. Besides Hyrychanother 21 journalists died during coverage of the war or as a result of bombings when they were not working, according to a survey by the Ukrainian government’s Broadcasting and Television Committee.

As of April 27, the committee has counted 243 attacks on journalists and media outlets. “These are murders, injuries, disappearances, kidnappings, bombings against journalists and TV towers, threats, cyber crimes.”

Hyrych had worked in the radio’s Kiev office since February 1, 2018. “Prior to that, she worked for major Ukrainian TV channels,” said the company, which mourned her death and said it will remember the journalist “as a brilliant and kind person. , a true professional”.

According to the mayor, the affected building was new and had few residents. According to the latest update from the Ukrainian capital city hall, so far, at least five people have been rescued and ten injured in the attack.

“Kiev is still under enemy fire,” commented Klitschko, who added that “yesterday’s attack was proof of that.” Kiev has been in a more relaxed mood since Russia’s announcement in late March that it would radically reduce military activity in the region and shift its focus to eastern Ukraine.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko walked to the building hit by an attack Image: Genya Savilov/AFP

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it carried out an attack on Kiev. “High-precision long-range air weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the production buildings of the Artem rocket company and the space industry in the city of Kiev,” the statement said. The text makes no mention of attacks on residential buildings.

In total, Russia said it carried out “975 fire missions overnight” on Ukrainian territory and killed at least 280 military personnel. Today, Russian Defense announced that it had launched missiles from a submarine into the Black Sea. The ministry did not say whether this was the first missile strike from a submarine during the conflict in Ukraine.

In a video he released last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said five missiles hit the capital. And he recalled that this happened “immediately after the conclusion of our talks in Kiev”, in reference to the meeting with Guterres.

“And that says a lot about Russia’s true attitude towards global institutions. About the Russian leadership’s efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the Organization stands for. Therefore, it requires a strong response,” Zelensky said.

For the president, the attacks “prove once again that we cannot let our guard down.” “We cannot think the war is over. We still have to fight. We still have to drive out the occupiers.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had launched missiles from a Black Sea Fleet submarine against the “military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”. Image: Russian Ministry of Defense

Evacuation of Azovstal

According to the Mariupol City Council, the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal complex is planned for the “near future”. The body indicated that the information was sent by the office of the Presidency of Ukraine. The withdrawal is expected to take place today.

Yesterday, Azovstal — where civilians are refugees and Ukrainian soldiers are resisting Russian forces — was the target of yet another attack. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said today that “Russian occupiers continue to block our units in Mariupol near Azovstal”.

In a statement, Zelensky said yesterday that he believed that “with the help of the UN, it is possible to organize an evacuation mission.”

“Ukraine is ready for these steps. But it is also necessary for the Russian side to consider this issue without cynicism and really do what it says”, noting that, despite Russia’s promise of a ceasefire, attacks continued in the region. . “Russia’s bombing of Mariupol did not stop even when the UN Secretary General was negotiating in Moscow.”

The UN said there are intense discussions underway for the evacuation of people from Azovstal.

Image: UOL Art

Observation

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that in the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, Russian forces were focused on reconnaissance of the area, “on identifying the defensive positions of Defense Force units and their destruction by artillery fire.”

On the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the ministry said Russia maintains positions in close proximity, and “is trying to cause fire damage to units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in certain areas.”

Ukrainian Defense also notes a strengthening of Belarus’ “border protection” with Ukraine. Belarusians are allies of the Russian government.

Today, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that “the first group of Belarusian military personnel completed training and passed tests at the joint training and combat training center in the Nizhny Novgorod region” in Russia. “The personnel of the tank unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were trained for a month.

wheat theft

Several Ukrainian officials accused Russia of stealing tons of wheat produced and stored in the southern and eastern areas of the territory. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported that “grain looting from the Kherson region” is taking place, and that along with the blockade of Ukrainian ports, “this threatens world food security”.

The same accusation was made by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. “We published a video of a convoy of more than 50 trucks with trailers taking our wheat out of our territories. We don’t know where they took it,” said Fedorov.

In an official note, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made the same accusation, saying that “Russian occupiers are killing the inhabitants of Ukrainian villages.” […] in addition to having taken more than 60 tons of wheat in cargo trucks that were stolen from the agricultural cooperative in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, in the Zaporizhzhia region”.

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the largest wheat producers in the world, ranking fourth globally. Russia, on the other hand, is the world leader in production and, the two countries together, represent about 30% of the world grain trade.

(With AFP and Ansa)