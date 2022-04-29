Journalist’s body found in one of the buildings attacked in Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered the body of a Radio Liberty producer from the rubble of a building in Kiev that was hit by a missile, the US broadcaster said.

Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vira Hyrych, who had worked in its Kiev office since February 2018, was killed after a Russian rocket hit the building where she lived.

The death was the first reported in Thursday’s missile attack, when United Nations chief Antonio Guterres visited Kiev. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles hit the capital.

1 of 1 Ukrainian rescue workers remove Vira Girich’s body from the rubble of an attacked building — Photo: REUTERS Ukrainian rescue workers remove Vira Girich’s body from the rubble of an attacked building – Photo: REUTERS

Russia confirmed that it attacked Kiev with “high-precision” weapons during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“High-precision, long-range weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the Artyom missile and company production buildings in Kiev,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

At least 10 people were initially injured in the attack, but Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a body was recovered on Friday.

A German government spokesman said the country considered the attack on Kiev to be inhumane.