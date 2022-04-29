Kiev is targeted by Russian bombing during UN chief’s visit – News

The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was the target of attacks on the night of this Thursday (28), during the visit of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, found AFP journalists. France-Presse correspondents saw a burning building in the bombed region, the first Russian attacks on Kiev since mid-April.

“In the afternoon, the enemy fired on Kiev. Two attacks on the Shevchenkovsky district,” confirmed Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He added that “information on victims is being gathered.”

For his part, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, denounced the attacks as “an act of barbarism” and pointed out that they were carried out with cruise missiles.





“Missile attacks in the center of Kiev during the official visit of António Guterres,” wrote on Twitter, in turn, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky.

“Yesterday, [Guterres] was sitting at a huge table in the Kremlin. Today, there are explosions over your head”, joked Podolyak, referring to the visit made by Guterres, last Tuesday (26), to Moscow, where the UN Secretary General was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is proof that we need a quick victory over Russia and that the whole civilized world must unite around Ukraine. We have to act quickly. More weapons, more humanitarian efforts, more aid,” said the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak.

In addition, Yermak called for Russia to be deprived of its right of veto in the UN Security Council.





THE UN Secretary-General arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, where he is scheduled to visit Bucha and Irpin, two locations on the outskirts of Kiev. Ukrainians accuse Russian forces of committing crimes against the civilian population in these locations.

Guterres met with the Ukrainian president and lamented that the Security Council had “failed” to end the war, which began on February 24 with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



