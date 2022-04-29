Kiev suffers bombing on day of UN Secretary General’s visit to city | World

The Ukrainian capital Kiev was the target of attacks on Thursday night (28). Correspondents for the AFP news agency saw a floor of a burning building, broken windows, a heavy police presence and rescue teams.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that there were two attacks in one of the capital’s neighborhoods.

2 of 2 A man in uniform near downtown Kiev on April 28, 2022 — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters A man in uniform near downtown Kiev on April 28, 2022 — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

The explosions took place on the same day as the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced the attacks as “an act of barbarism” and said they were carried out with cruise missiles.

“Missile attacks in the center of Kiev during the official visit of António Guterres,” wrote on Twitter, in turn, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Yesterday, [Guterres] was sitting at a huge table in the Kremlin. Today, there are explosions over your head,” joked Podolyak, referring to Guterres’ visit to Moscow on Tuesday, where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is proof that we need a quick victory over Russia and that the whole civilized world must unite around Ukraine. We have to act quickly. More weapons, more humanitarian efforts, more aid”, urged the chief. of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak.

In addition, Yermak called for Russia to be deprived of its right of veto in the UN Security Council.

These bombings “say a lot about the efforts of Russian leaders to humiliate the UN and everything that this organization stands for,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram.

Guterres and his entourage were “shaken” by the proximity of Russian bombing, although everyone is “safe”, a UN spokesperson said.

“It’s a war zone, but it is shocking that this happened close to where we were,” said spokesman Saviano Abreu, without detailing how far the delegation was from the Russian missile impact sites.

The UN Security Council has failed to end the war in Ukraine, its secretary-general Antonio Guterres told a news conference in Kiev.

“The Security Council has failed to do what it can to prevent and end this war,” Guterres said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the failure a “source of great disappointment, frustration and anger.”

