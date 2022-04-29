Lack of Vitamin C? See which fruits contain and how they influence health

São João do Paraíso, April 28, 2022, by Ana Meireles – Everyone knows that for the body to function well, it needs to be nourished. However, some important substances are not produced by our body. Among them is the vitamin C, for example. In this sense, one of the ways to acquire it is through food.

Continues after advertising





Based on this assumption, today, Agro Notícias has separated important information on this subject. In addition, you will know here which fruits contain the vitamin C. In addition, it will be described how they influence health promotion. So stay with us so you don’t miss the chance to learn more about it.

Learn more: What are the fruit trees to plant in the backyard? 5 options that grow fast and require little care, check it out

Fruits with Vitamin C

At first, it is possible to risk that vitamin C occupies the top of the ranking of the best known vitamins. By the way, it has the technical name of ascorbic acid, a micronutrient found in various foods, especially citrus fruits. This, according to a content by Carol Firmino, published on the website wowon April 27, 2022. See below for some examples.

See also: What is marcela tea good for? Know the benefits, how to make and how much to consume daily

Cashew

Beforehand, know that this fruit is a source of vitamin C, fiber, zinc, iron, copper and potassium. Above all, it acts as an antioxidant and on free radicals. In addition, it is an excellent ally for those who are fighting the scales, since it is low in calories and gives a feeling of satiety due to the fibers in it. Therefore, it is an excellent option to be included in the menu.

Acerola

THE vitamin C it is also vital for the synthesis of collagen, connective tissues, bones, teeth and small blood vessels. For more, just 49 grams of acerola has 822 mg of vitamin C. In short, half a cup of this fruit a day is more than enough to get the recommended daily dose.

Guava

This one needs no introduction, as it is a very popular and versatile fruit. Since it can be consumed in many different ways. In other words, she’s doing fine. in natura, in juices, fruit salads or with yogurts.

Rich in vitamin C, fiber, lycopene, potassium and other minerals that help in the performance of the body as a whole. It even helps to improve LDL or bad cholesterol levels. As a result of this, it contributes to heart health.

Lemon

Finally, we have the lemon. Joker fruit when it comes to vitamin C. Widely used in salads, juices and teas. When the stave in question is cooled then it cannot miss. Source of vitamin C, it is an ally in the fight against flu and even anemia, as it enhances the absorption of iron by the body.

Before you leave, find out: What to do when lavender withers? Learn how to care for this plant the smart way

…



…