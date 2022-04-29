Man is bitten hundreds of times by venomous spiders during infestation in apartment

Russell Davies, 55, was homeless. In 2020, he got a job as a chef and an apartment in the Southborough area of ​​Kent, England. A week after the move, the man noticed some bites on his body and discovered an infestation of venomous spiders in his home. The information is from UOL.















Russell reported that so far he has been bitten more than a hundred times by “false widows”, which is the most venomous spider in all of Britain and its venom can cause adverse reactions in people.

“I am in pain. It feels like when I wince, I have shards of glass all over my body where I’ve been bitten,” Russell said in an interview with the BBC.

He contacted the Clarion Housing Association, the company responsible for leasing the apartment, and was informed that the residents are responsible for carrying out the extermination.

“I’ve been sleeping in a tent for about a week and a half. During the day, I’m walking around looking for the spiders. My mind is constantly on edge because I’m always looking for webs and spiders. I don’t want to live like this.”

“When I found the spiders on my property, 15 months had passed and I was what you would call a sleeping spider’s feast. I don’t know if I got them all. This is the scary part for me. I don’t sleep very well at the moment as this entered my mind after I was bitten in my sleep.”

He stated that he lost his job because of the condition of his skin.

After the complaint, some men spread poison throughout the building, but only in the corridors and common areas.

A spokesperson for the Clarion Housing Association said he understands how unpleasant this situation can be and noted that Russell was “correctly informed that under his lease agreement it is his responsibility to deal with this pest infestation.”

“Clarion’s pest control experts are hired to deal with issues in community spaces, but we asked them to review Mr. Davies and they gave him some practical advice on how he can resolve the situation.”