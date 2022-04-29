Microsoft Announces Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase for June

Microsoft announced, this Thursday (28), an edition of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase for June 12. The online event will be broadcast at 2 pm [horário de Brasília] and will showcase “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and our partners around the world.”

“The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming Game Pass releases on Xbox and PC.”

According to Microsoft, the live will be broadcast worldwide and will be translated into 30 languages, including Portuguese.

Save the date! Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

In addition to YouTube and Twitch, the event will be shown on official Xbox accounts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Event outside of E3

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be broadcast during June, which is the traditional period of E3, whose 2022 edition was canceled by the ESA (organizer). That is, Microsoft will keep its own presentation even without the biggest gaming event going on.

And despite the absence of E3, June should continue as a period of great news for the video game industry. Geoff Keighley confirmed, for example, that Summer Game Fest will also be held in June, and promised that the event will show big announcements to the public.