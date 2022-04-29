Ministry of Health confirms four more deaths from dengue in RS

The Health Department (SES) confirmed this Wednesday (27) four more deaths caused by dengue in Rio Grande do Sul. With the update, the number of deaths from the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito this year reaches 12, the highest volume ever recorded in the historical series. The number of cases contracted within the state, called autochthonous, is also the highest in a year: there are more than 12,000 so far.

The last four deaths recorded were in residents of the cities of Novo Hamburgo, Sapucaia do Sul, Cachoeira do Sul and Lajeado. The other confirmed deaths occurred in Horizontina (two deaths), Chapada, Cristal do Sul, Igrejinha, Dois Irmãos, Boa Vista do Buricá and Jaboticaba.

Last year, in all, Rio Grande do Sul recorded 11 deaths from the disease. In 2020, there were six. The SES also published today the maximum alert against the disease in the state.

“In 2022, to date, more than 30,000 notifications were made, with 13,881 confirmed cases, and in 84% of these cases the probable site of infection was the territory of Rio Grande do Sul and 12 (twelve) were recorded. deaths, exceeding the data for 2021. Regarding the infestation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, there is a record that 89% of the municipalities in the state are in this situation”, informs the document.

North Coast

The region does not count deaths related to dengue, but it has 14 cases confirmed by the Central State Laboratory (Lacen), in addition to others diagnosed by other laboratories and which have not yet had the Lacen counter-proof and, therefore, are not included in the epidemiological bulletin of the SES.

The Health Surveillance of Tramandaí, for example, counts six cases in the city, but only two appear in the state bulletin. In the case of Imbé, the City Hall informs that there are three cases and only one has been computed so far by the State.

In addition to confirmed cases, the North Coast has, according to the 18th Regional Health Coordination (CRS), another 110 notified, that is, awaiting test results.

According to the 18th CRS, of the dengue diagnoses confirmed by Lacen in the region, since the beginning of 2022, six are from Torres and two from Tramandaí. Três Cachoeiras, Imbé, Capão da Canoa, Cidreira, Palmares do Sul and Santo Antônio da Patrulha had one case each already attested by Lacen.