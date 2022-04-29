Mogi has already immunized 25,000 people against the flu and will serve children

A total of 25,851 residents of Mogi das Cruzes have already received the dose of the flu vaccine, according to a report released this Thursday (28) by the Municipal Health Department. As of Saturday, new groups will be attended at the health posts, which will be open for the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign. The expectation is to expand the service of children from six months to 4 years and 11 months, in the event called D-Day.

In addition to the flu, the emergence of measles cases again put health authorities on alert – in addition to children, health professionals can also take the immunizing agent.

According to Unicef, the drop in vaccine coverage is a concern. In Brazil, in 2019, the measles vaccine reached 93.1% of Brazilian children. In 2021, the index dropped to 71.49%.

The D-Day of the National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign will take place at all Health Posts, units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF), Unica de Jundiapeba and PACS Nova Jundiapeba. Pró-Hiper will be open from 9 am to 4 pm, but attention: only adult audiences will attend.

New target audiences will be assisted in the flu campaign: in addition to the elderly aged 60 and over (who are already being assisted without an appointment in the city’s public network), pregnant women, puerperal women (women up to 45 days after giving birth), health; children from 6 months to 4 years and 11 months.

During Saturday, the elderly will also be able to take the fourth dose of Covid-19, as well as other adults in the groups covered (pregnant women, postpartum women and health workers) will be able to update any doses of Covid-19.

For the other bands or groups, the coronavirus vaccine will not be available.

According to the City Hall, the measles vaccine (MMR – measles, mumps, rubella) will be exclusively intended for children aged between 6 months and 4 years and 11 months (who must receive the vaccine regardless of the previous situation) and for health workers. (1st or 2nd dose update if needed)

From Monday (2/5), the same schedule as on Saturday will be available in health units