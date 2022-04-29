Mysterious wave of hepatitis: 3-year-old girl receives part of her father’s liver – Revista Crescer

+



A 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with hepatitis and needed to receive donation of a part of the father’s liver. The infection has the world on high alert after experts noticed an unusual increase in cases.

Lola-Rose Raine, from England, is one of nearly 170 children who have fallen ill with liver disease, the report said. daily mail. At first, the little girl had episodes of vomiting, which was associated with a gastrointestinal problem. However, the girl’s eyes began to turn yellowish. Concerned, the parents took their daughter to the hospital and tests revealed that the little girl’s liver was not working properly.

Girl receives part of her father’s liver (Photo: Daily Mail reproduction)

In March, Lola was taken to Kings College Hospital in London and was diagnosed with hepatitis. However, her parents were more relieved when doctors told her that their daughter’s illness was treatable with medication. “At the time, we thought, ‘Fantastic, they fixed the problem,'” said the girl’s father, Alan Raine, 27.

However, two days later, doctors said the little girl’s health was still deteriorating and warned that she would be transferred to intensive care within 48 hours. When Lola’s liver began to fail, specialists opted to have the organ removed. In an interview with daily mail, the patient’s father declared that he was devastated by his daughter’s situation. “Literally watching our little girl die before our eyes,” Raine declared, as he waited to see if her liver would match.

Fortunately, the tests showed compatibility and the father was able to donate part of his organ to save his daughter. “They could have told me I wouldn’t survive the surgery and she would and I would have gone through with it. All I was thinking is…she’s going to get better and we can help,” he pointed out. On March 30, the girl underwent surgery that lasted seven hours. And, nearly a month after the operation, Lola-Rose has fully recovered and will be released from the hospital later this week.

It is worth remembering that after a liver donation, the organ begins to regenerate and returns to its original size in both the recipient and the donor, leaving both with healthy and functional livers. Despite this, even recovered, Lola will still have to be medicated to prevent her body from rejecting the new organ.

Lola is on the mend (Photo: Daily Mail Playback)

According to Professor Simon Taylor-Robinson, a hepatologist at Imperial College London, there may be more cases, but parents should not panic. “I imagine there are more cases than reported, but they are likely to be less severe,” he said. The specialist added that there is no reason to panic because in ‘99%’ of cases the liver is able to regenerate and the chances of needing a transplant or dying from the disease are low.

The data collected has increasingly suggested that the rise in severe cases of hepatitis may be linked to a group of viruses called adenoviruses, the UK Health Agency said. Adenovirus was found in 75% of sick children who were tested — 16% had Covid-19.

Mysterious wave of hepatitis

So far, 169 cases of ‘acute hepatitis of unknown origin’ have been detected in 12 countries since last October, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The vast majority of cases have been among children aged 5 and under, and so far, one young person has died and 17 have required critical liver transplants.

Some 114 cases have been reported in the UK alone, however, experts told the daily mail which may be the “tip of the iceberg”, as many symptoms are not identified. Three quarters of cases in the UK were linked to the adenovirus, which usually causes the common cold or stomach illness. However, if someone’s immune system is unable to fight the virus, it can develop into hepatitis.

The UK Health Safety Agency said a lack of exposure to common infections during the lockdown and social distancing may have left more children vulnerable to the virus.

Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), reported to the TO GROW that the scientific community is intrigued. “There is still no official explanation for this,” he said. “Although a virus called adenovirus was found in almost ⅔ of the children who presented this condition, there is no clear relationship. It is not common for this type of virus to cause hepatitis, so the cases are being studied. be very cautious in stating anything. There is no evidence to support that the cases could be related to any new virus, adenovirus or covid-19”, he pointed out.

10 Hepatitis Symptoms That Can Be Worrying and That Should Make Parents Seek Medical Attention

1. Dark pee

2. Pale or grayish poop

3. Itchy skin

4. Yellowish skin and eyes

5. Muscle and joint pain

6. Fever

7. seasickness

8. Extreme tiredness all the time

9. Lack of appetite

10. Stomach ache

