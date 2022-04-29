NATO says ready to support Kiev for years at war with Russia

NATO is ready to maintain its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia for years, including helping Kiev switch from Soviet-era weapons to modern Western weapons and systems, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today.

He spoke after the Kremlin warned that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, including heavy weapons, poses a threat to the security of the European continent “and causes instability”.

“We need to be prepared for the long term,” Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels. “There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years.”

The NATO chief said the West would continue to push Russian President Vladimir Putin as hard as he could to end the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, through sanctions and economic and military aid to Kiev.

“NATO allies are preparing to provide support over a long period of time and also help Ukraine to transition from old Soviet-era equipment to more modern NATO weapons and systems that will also require more training,” Stoltenberg said.

Most of the heavy weapons that NATO countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-made weapons that are still in the stockpiles of Eastern European NATO member countries, but the United States and some other allies have started supplying Western howitzers to Kiev. .

Image: UOL Art

Germany on Tuesday announced the deployment of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, the first time that Berlin has approved deliveries of heavy weapons to Kiev.

Ukraine’s calls for heavy weapons have intensified since Moscow shifted its offensive to the Donbas, an eastern region with flat, open terrain seen as better suited for tank battles than the areas to the north around the capital Kiev, where major part of the previous fights.