New Porsche 911 combines retro styling, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive; car arrives in 2022 | releases

Porsche continues with its plan to show (and sell) increasingly exclusive cars. After the Heritage Edition based on the 911 Targa, the German brand now debuts the 911 Sport Classic, a limited-production sports car, classic details, 550 hp, rear-wheel drive and… manual transmission! Oh, and soon it will be available in Brazil.

The 911 Sport Classic is the creation of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and will only have 1,250 units produced. As with its direct predecessor, the 911 Sport Classic based on the 997 introduced in 2009, the look is inspired by classic models such as 911 original (1964) and 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1972. But all done under the modern and current generation known as 992.

The body is wide – previously reserved for the 911 Turbo models – with a fixed rear spoiler in the style of the legendary ducktail Carrera RS 2.7 and double bubble effect coated roof. At wheels are the classic Fuchs. Porsche chose the color Fashion gray of the old 356 and completed the visual package with double stripes in another shade of gray, as well as on the roof and spoiler.

Inside, the iconic retro pattern can be found on the door panels and in the center of the seatswhile classic two-tone (black and cognac) leather upholstery adds a classic, nostalgic feel to the cabin.

In addition to the look that mixes the past and the present, the 911 Sport Classic draws attention to the mechanical set. The sports car does not have the 408 hp naturally aspirated six-cylinder of the 2009 Sport Classic (which was the engine of the Carrera S 997 at the time). Now it’s a six-cylinder boxer 3.7 turbo with 550 horsepower – which puts it below the 911 Turbo (570 hp) and the Turbo S (650 hp).

But the model has two differences: seven-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive – instead of the familiar PDK and all-wheel drive of the other versions. Performance numbers have not been revealed, but the 911 Sport Classic should do just fine. 0 to 100 km/h in the range of 3.5 seconds.

Some examples of the sports car go for wheels on Brazilian streets, but Porsche did not specify how many or the price of each. See more details in the gallery below!

