New Threat: Malware Invades Android Devices and Steals Bank Data

This mechanism makes the user think that the device is turned off or even defective. (photo: Divulgao/Lisa Fotios/Pexels)

A new virus that invades Android devices is stealing users’ bank data. The Octo, as it was nicknamed, reduces the brightness of the device’s screen and activates the “do not disturb” mode, which makes detection difficult.

According to Thiago Cabral, an expert in digital security and founder of Athena Security, the new malware is actually an advanced variation of another virus, ExoCompact. They allow hackers to perform remote fraud on Android OS devices. The action known as ODF: on-device fraud.

Octa can perform numerous commands on the device. The main ones are: blocking, notifications, application push, SMS interception, muting and temporary blocking of the device screen, application launch, URL opening and SMS sending. “Criminals watch your screen while using the device, so it is possible that you see passwords used and see your use of banking apps, for example”, he adds.

How do you know if your device has been hacked?

The attack has characteristics that make it difficult for the user to perceive. Hackers create a black screen overlay, which sets and dims the device’s screen and disables all notifications for the “no interruption” or “do not disturb” module. This mechanism makes the user think that the device is turned off or even defective.

What to do in case of an invasion?

Thiago Cabral says that the device needs to be in full working order for the coup to take place. Therefore, if the victim notices the attack, he suggests that the cell phone be turned off immediately, that the user wait for a few hours, if possible, and then turn it on and restart the factory formatting process.

How to prevent yourself?

“The main tip is, firstly, keep personal data safe in the cloud. Never leave important information stored on the device”, he advises. Thus, the scammer will not have access to information that the user may have registered, such as passwords and bank account details. “Secondly, never download apps without first checking your ratings and how long the app has been live. Lastly, observe how your device behaves on a day-to-day basis. If you notice anything strange, format your phone immediately.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.