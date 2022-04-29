Niterói holds D-Day of flu and measles vaccination on Saturday

share tweet share share Email



The Municipal Health Department of Niterói will hold this Saturday (30) the D-day of vaccination against influenza and measles. Immunization will be available at basic health care units, from 8 am to 4 pm, for people over 60 years of age, children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days and professionals from 18 years of age who have not yet received the dose this year. On this day there will be no immunization against Covid-19.

The mayor of Niterói, Axel Graelwarned of the importance of immunization. “Vaccination is important to protect our population. Therefore, we count on the participation of all Niteroienses within the target audience to attend the posts and get vaccinated”said the mayor.

The municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Oliveirahighlighted that D-day is important to assist those who cannot attend the posts on weekdays. “It is essential to receive the flu and measles vaccine. Look for one of the health units to receive the immunization dose”reinforced the secretary.

To receive the dose, people from 60 years old, children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days and professionals from 18 years old must go to the health units with an identity card and CPF. It is important to take the vaccination card, especially for children.

Immunization remains available from Monday to Friday, in Polyclinics and Basic Units, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Documents

To receive the dose, people must attend the health units taking their identity card, CPF and vaccination card.

Vaccination sites are:

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca, Vital Brazil; Polyclinic of Barreto; Itaipu Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva, São Lourenço; Fonseca Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga; Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic and Engenhoca Regional Polyclinic.

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca and Centro. Family Medical Program (PMF) of Grota, Ilha da Conceição, Leopoldina, Ititioca, Ponta d’Areia, Teixeira de Freitas, Vila Ipiranga, Jurujuba, Atalaia, Alarico, Várzea das Moças, Cantagalo, Cafubá I, Cafubá II, Coronel Leoncio , Caramujo, Jonathas Botelho, Maceió, Maravista, Marítimos, Martins Torres, Maruí, Matapaca, Boa Vista, Palácio, Preventório I, Preventório II, Sapê, Souza Soares, Viradouro and Vital Brazil.













