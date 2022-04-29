Overwatch 2 reaches 1.5 million simultaneous views on Twitch

the game of Blizzard, overwatch 2was successful in Twitch thanks to its recent closed beta. As revealed in twitter official, the game had 1.5 million simultaneous views on the streaming platform. This is the highest peak ever for overwatch.

About to get real! Together we reached over 1.5M concurrent views, the highest day ever for Overwatch on Twitch. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/bblWCahUYI — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 28, 2022

It turns out that some streams in partnership with Blizzard were dropping the access key for the game’s beta, granting access to the game for anyone who watched 4 hours of any of the streams on the official list.

The Overwatch 2 closed beta will be available until the 17th of May and offers all maps from the previous game, plus 4 new ones: Circuit Royal, Midtown, Toronto and Rome, also a new hero called Sojourn and a rework into four heroes already known, Orisa, Doomsfit, Bastion and Sombra.

The game is available to players in North America, Europe, Latin America/Brazil, Korea, Japan, Australia/New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. In previous news, Blizzard mentioned that Overwatch 2 (and Diablo 4) won’t officially release until 2023.

Recently, Activision Blizzard was acquired by Microsoftthis time officially, as the proposal was approved by the company’s shareholders at the Special Shareholders’ Meeting held this Thursday (28).