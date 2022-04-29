PJF holds D-Day of Vaccination against Influenza and Measles this Saturday, 30th – PJF Portal

The Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), through the Health Department (SS), holds the D-Day of vaccination against Influenza and Measles. The action takes place this Saturday, 30, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the Basic Health Units (UBSs), at the Elderly Health Service (SASI) and at the Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA), this being the latter only for children and pregnant women. Vaccines against Influenza People over 60 years of age, Health Workers, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days of delivery) and children from 6 months to under 5 years of age can receive the vaccine against Influenza. The immunizing agent against Influenza can be received together with the immunizing agent against Covid-19 and other vaccines, without any kind of problem. It is necessary to present an original document with a photo at the place of application to receive the vaccine. Documents such as the National Driver’s License (CNH) or identity card (RG) can be used. To be immunized, the Health worker must take a statement of employment or paycheck, a work card that proves the link with a health institution; if self-employed, self-declaration (same Covid) and registration with the Class Council; if caregiver, handwritten statement and employer statement (same Covid).

Measles vaccines

Health workers and children from 6 months to under 5 years old can receive the measles vaccine. The Measles immunizer can be received together with the Covid-19 immunizer and other vaccines, without any kind of problem. For the immunization of children, it is necessary to present an original document, along with the vaccination card.

To be immunized, the Health worker must bring an original document with a photo, a statement of employment or paycheck, a work card that proves the link with a health institution; if self-employed, self-declaration (same Covid) and registration with the Class Council; if caregiver, handwritten statement and employer statement (same Covid).

Adresses

The Elderly Health Service (SASI) is located at Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, downtown. The Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA) is located at Rua São Sebastião, 772, Centro.

Other information

WhatsApp Take Doubts Vaccination – (32) 3690-7389