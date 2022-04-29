PlayStation 5 VRR Enables Huge Performance Gains

It was in the middle of this week that Sony finally unlocked the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) functionality for its PlayStation 5 console, and very interesting data are already starting to emerge, thank you wccftech.

VRR finally allows gamers to take advantage of their screens capable of supporting the technology, and thus enjoy games with a higher quality in terms of performance.

The first tests have already started to emerge, YouTuber El Analista De Bits got his hands dirty and carried out tests on games that received an update to take advantage of the PS5’s Variable Refresh Rate.

He tested various games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry V Special Edition.

In Insomniac Games’ two Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales games, the frame lock is removed, thus allowing for a performance boost in the various visual modes.

Spider-Man Remastered goes up to 96FPS in RT Performance mode, in Fidelity mode that runs at 4k it can go up to 59FPS, big gains when this mode originally ran at a locked 30FPS.

Miles Morales shows less significant gains, with 70FPS in his 4K Performance Mode or RT Performance Mode. These less significant gains are due to the fact that the game is more detailed, with more exuberant visuals than Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

On the other hand, Resident Evil Village is one of the games that didn’t have a frame lock removal, it remains locked at 60FPS, but El Analista De Bits reports that there is a big reduction in the stuttering and input lag with the activation of the VRR.

The great PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the biggest gains from the implementation of VRR. Frames are unlocked, and in Performance Mode RT it can go up to an impressive 110FPS. In Fidelity Mode at 4K the gains are again huge, it manages to get very close to 60FPS when it was originally locked at 30FPS.

Have you tried your games with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) on your PlayStation 5?



