PMDF health plan paid for cesarean section in a 3-year-old girl. Understand

The Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) initiated an administrative process to investigate the reason for a company to have authorized a cesarean procedure in a 3-year-old girl. The girl would be registered as a dependent of a military police officer.

The action was initiated this Thursday (28/4) and has 30 days to complete. According to the ordinance that regulates the process, published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) yesterday, the company Infoway would have “authorized cesarean delivery to a dependent of a military police officer who is only 3 years old”. In addition, in the analysis of medical bills, she authorized the PMDF to pay for the procedure.

See the publication:

According to the text, Infoway processed, audited and authorized payment twice for the same service. The company is an integrated management company for health plans.

A captain from the PMDF’s Department of Health and Personnel Assistance (DSAP) was assigned to investigate the case. He must gather documents to the records of the administrative process, contract and any amendments, in addition to requesting documents, listening to people, taking steps and taking other measures relevant to the investigation of the facts.

Once the process is completed, the defense of those involved will have five days to manifest. Other information is confidential because it is a minor under the age of 18.

Sought, the PM informed that it works to investigate and identify when the error occurred in the processing. The company has not yet officially commented on the case. The space remains open.

