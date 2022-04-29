Police indict an imposter posing as the State Undersecretary of Health to steal controlled prescriptions from hospitals; watch video

A man who pretended to be the State Undersecretary of Health to be able to enter hospitals and UPAs and subtract prescriptions from controlled drugs was indicted by the Civil Police for the crimes of robbery, misrepresentation and drug trafficking in a search and seizure operation carried out this morning. -market. The police even asked for the arrest of Alessandro Alves de Souza was arrested yesterday, but the request was denied by the Justice.

The search and seizure also extended to addresses linked to Regina Cely Sampaio Guimarães, who pretended to be the imposter’s chief of staff. Both live in Magé.

Intermediate supposed: Accused of forging evidence by Gabriel Monteiro, businessman denies connection with intimate video leak when testifying

Money laundry: Civil Police carry out an operation against militiamen and companies that build irregular properties in Muzema

According to the Defraudation Police Station, Alessandro took advantage of the trust he had gained among health unit employees to take prescriptions for hypnotics and anxiolytics and then use them on victims of property crime. The purpose was to obtain the drugs on a large scale to commit theft crimes called “good night Cinderella”.

The chief delegate of the Defraudation Police Station Alan Luxardo said that Alessandro and Regina had already been practicing these scams since last year.

— The two worked in hospitals in Rio, Baixada Fluminense and the Lagos Region. These are serious crimes with very high penalties. If convicted, the sentence can exceed 15 years. Last year, people came here reporting that they were suspicious of a man who came into hospitals claiming to be an undersecretary. We got a video of him and made the identification. Then, when going to other hospitals and seeing more videos, we realized that his performance took place throughout the state of Rio – informed the delegate.

Cell phones, computers and prescriptions from several hospitals were seized with Alessandro Photo: Divulgaçao/Polícia Civil

Cell phones, computers and prescriptions from several hospitals were seized at Alessandro’s house. According to the investigation, he claimed to be there to check the working conditions and even recorded videos with hospital directors in gratitude to government authorities.

More security: Uber ‘panic’ button will issue real-time location and ride information to PM

Occurrence record

The Secretary of State for Health clarifies that, on the night of January 15, it was alerted by the coordination of the UPA of Tijuca about the visit of Alessandro Alves de Souza, who presented himself as undersecretary of the portfolio, accompanied by Regina Cely Sampaio Guimarães, who identified as his chief of staff.

By order of secretary Alexandre Chieppe, the inspector of the portfolio, Tarciso Antonio de Salles Jr., appeared, on January 18, at Cidade da Polícia, where the incident was registered. In addition to providing the name of the man, images of the duo were delivered during the visit to the UPA in Tijuca. On the day of the occurrence, the internal affairs department found that the man is not part of its staff.