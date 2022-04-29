Porsche to launch special version of 911 inspired by classic model

Porsche has revealed the first images of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023, a special version of its most classic sports car, which should be released by the end of 2022. The idea of ​​the German automaker is to please fans of the brand and enthusiasts of the model, but without letting to bring advances in drivability and technology.

To this end, Porsche has not skimped on the engine and will equip the 911 Sport Classic with a 543hp 3.7-liter biturbo engine and 61.1 kgf/m of torque, which works with a seven-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive – that is, a lot of fun to ride.

Porsche’s most iconic sports car gets a special version inspired by the original model (Image: Disclosure/Porsche)

But the biggest novelties of the special model are in its design, which tries to refer to the car launched in the 1970s. To revive that time, Porsche applied a carbon fiber rear spoiler, in addition to removing the intake openings to widen the windshields. sludge. The engineering work was complicated, but it brought a harmonious whole.

Inside, the luxury characteristic of the Stuttgart brand, with seats and doors upholstered in Pepita fabric (Porsche houndstooth pattern) with black semi-aniline leather and Classic Cognac. There is also the use of wood in the finishing of the panel and other places in the cabin.

Other details include retro-style numerals and needles on the sports tachometer and stopwatch, embossed headrests, unique door sills and leather upholstery on the sunshade, steering column and vent blades.

Interior colors and materials are reminiscent of old 911 models (Image: Disclosure/Porsche)

In terms of technology that work for sportiness, we have Porsche Ceramic Composite ceramic brakes, Dynamic Chassis Control chassis control and Active Suspension Management configurable active suspension, items that we saw in the Porsche Panamera 4S e-Hybrid.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023: Price and availability

The manufacturer has revealed that production of the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic will be limited to just 1,250 units, which are expected to reach some specific markets. The automaker has not yet released figures or release date, but everything should happen later this year.

Source: Porsche