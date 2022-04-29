Researchers Discover Biggest Dinosaur Fossil in the ‘Megaraptor’ Family | Science

Argentine paleontologists revealed this Wednesday (27) the discovery of the fossilized remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the “megaraptor” family.

The dinosaur, a new species called Maip macrothoraxhad between 9 and 10 meters longunlike most others”megaraptors“, which did not reach more than 9 meters.

The presentation of the animal was made at the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences “Bernardino Rivadavia” (MACN).

According to the team of researchers, the characteristics of this new dinosaur are unprecedented, as in addition to its unique height, it weighed approximately five tons and its spine was made up of enormous vertebrae, interconnected by a complex system of muscles, tendons and ligaments, which team managed to reconstruct from a series of grooves and roughness in their joint regions.

“This animal is very large in size and we were able to recover many pieces,” one of those responsible for the discovery, researcher Mauro Aranciaga Rolando, told Reuters.

The fossils were discovered in March 2019, in the province of Santa Cruz, in Patagonia, days before the application of the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic in Argentina, said the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of the country, to which the authors belong. experts who found the dinosaur.

In addition to the group, two Japanese scientists also participated in the study. Due to the pandemic, paleontologists initially had to distribute the fossils among themselves and analyze them at home.

The carnivorous dinosaur is believed to have inhabited what is now the southern tip of Argentina 70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

Megaraptors were animals with an agile skeleton, a long tail that allowed them to maneuver and balance, a long neck and an elongated skull with more than 60 small teeth, added Aranciaga Rolando.