Russia bombed Kiev to ‘humiliate the UN’, says Zelensky – News

You Russian bombings of Kiev during UN Secretary General’s visitAntónio Guterres, aimed to “humiliate” the international organization, said this Thursday (28) the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelensky.

These bombings “say a lot about the efforts of Russian leaders to humiliate the UN and everything that this organization stands for,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram.

A UN spokesperson said the UN Secretary-General and the entourage accompanying him in Kiev felt “shaken” by the proximity of Russian bombings in the Ukrainian capital, although everyone is “safe”.





“It’s a war zone, but it is shocking that this happened close to where we were,” spokesman Saviano Abreu told AFP, without detailing how far the delegation was from the Russian missile impact sites.

Guterres was visiting Ukraine this Thursday after having traveled to Russia last Tuesday (26) and met the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. The UN chief tries to negotiate a ceasefire between the two countries.



