Selection process for Community Health Agent is open in Imbé

The Prefecture of Imbé reported that the registration period of the Public Selective Process 001/2022, for Community Health Agent vacancies, remains open until May 10th.

the contest is organized by Fundatec, and offers 14 vacancies with remuneration of R$ 1,550.00. The test date will be on June 5th (subject to change) and has a registration fee of R$ 89.

Among the requirements for the vacancies are: residing in the area of ​​the community in which they will work, being them in the Center, Nova Nordeste, Mariluz, Albatroz and Santa Terezinha, having completed high school and completing the initial training course, with a minimum workload of 40 hours in certificate issued by Regional Health Coordinations (CRS) or educational institution recognized by the Ministry of Health.

Interested parties can apply online through the website www.fundatec.org.br. If you do not have a device with internet access, the Municipal Department of Social Development provides computers in its social office for registration.

The Secretariat is located in the Annex I Building of the Municipality of Imbé, at Avenida Paraguassú, nº 2017, downtown, and is open from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.