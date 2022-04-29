Selection process for Community Health Agent is open in Imbé

Jenni Smith 20 hours ago Health Comments Off on Selection process for Community Health Agent is open in Imbé 2 Views

The Prefecture of Imbé reported that the registration period of the Public Selective Process 001/2022, for Community Health Agent vacancies, remains open until May 10th.

the contest is organized by Fundatec, and offers 14 vacancies with remuneration of R$ 1,550.00. The test date will be on June 5th (subject to change) and has a registration fee of R$ 89.

Among the requirements for the vacancies are: residing in the area of ​​the community in which they will work, being them in the Center, Nova Nordeste, Mariluz, Albatroz and Santa Terezinha, having completed high school and completing the initial training course, with a minimum workload of 40 hours in certificate issued by Regional Health Coordinations (CRS) or educational institution recognized by the Ministry of Health.

Interested parties can apply online through the website www.fundatec.org.br. If you do not have a device with internet access, the Municipal Department of Social Development provides computers in its social office for registration.

The Secretariat is located in the Annex I Building of the Municipality of Imbé, at Avenida Paraguassú, nº 2017, downtown, and is open from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Nutritionist reveals 5 foods that stimulate sex hormones

Foods that improve the production of sex hormones Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife Contrary to what …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved