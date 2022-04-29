Sony confirms it is blocking card redemptions

In an update on the official English FAQ page, Sony confirmed this Friday (29) that it has blocked the redemption of PS Plus and PS Now prepaid cards until the services overhaul in a few weeks. It is not yet clear whether the same is true for Brazil.

This block has been happening since last Wednesday (27) and the intention with this is to prevent users from greatly increasing the duration of their subscriptions. On the official support page, the following message appears:

As we prepare to launch the new PS Plus subscription service, we are working behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all our members. If you currently have a PS Plus or PS Now subscription, due to changes we are making to the service prior to launch, you will not be able to redeem a voucher code for those services until your current subscription expires and is deactivated, or after the launch of new PS Plus service in your region, whichever comes first.

The change is probably Sony’s attempt to prevent players from saving on the subscription to the new PS Plus, which will arrive in May in some parts of the world – and on June 13 in Brazil.

