The benefits of açaí: in addition to being tasty and refreshing for hot days, this fruit is a great ally of health

Novo Hamburgo, April 29, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – O açaí is on the list of favorite foods to consume before training. Still, if you think that the purple berry is just for that, you’re very wrong. So, stay with us and see the health benefits of this food and discover the best way to enjoy them.

From now on, to start talking about the açaí, we remember that this little purple berry, like a grape, is typical of the North region. No wonder, in Pará, for example, its consumption is intense, being part of the daily menu. However, for our happiness, the fruit has expanded well over the other regions, where it occurs, above all, in the form of pulp or ice cream.





What are the benefits of acai?

Although many avoid it because it is a caloric food, the consumption of açaí is always advantageous, as long as it is done in the right way. In this sense, due to the amount of calories, it is an excellent source of energy, ideal to give that “gas” before sports practice. However, its advantages don’t stop there. Thus, as Thais Szëgo explains, in an article on the Uol website, published on October 13, 2018, among the benefits of açaí we can mention:





treat anemia – Because it is rich in iron, which favors the production of hemoglobin;

Improves gut health – Due to its fiber, the fruit helps to prevent constipation and facilitate fecal elimination;

Increases immunity – Acai is a source of vitamins C, E, anticytokines and omega-9. For this reason, it contributes to increasing the body’s defenses, strengthening the immune system;

It promotes heart health – In addition, due to its amount of “good” fats, omega-9 and antioxidants, it can also help control cholesterol and high blood pressure;

Protects the lung – Among its benefits we can also list its protective action against emphysema in the lung, a problem caused by the use of cigarettes.

So, you can already see that açaí serves a lot, right? However, there is still more space on this list, as its consumption prevents premature aging and protects against some types of cancer. Finally, to close with a flourish, the purple berry also prevents problems such as Alzheimer’s.

Are there any contraindications?

Now, after knowing all these benefits, you may be wondering if there are any contraindications to its use, right? Well, the answer is that, so far, there are no side effects related to its consumption. However, as Casa & Agro mentioned earlier, the fruit is caloric, so its use should be moderate.

In addition, many have the habit of taking the pulp of the açaí with condensed milk, sweets and sugar-rich toppings. However, this is a mistake, as it only makes the food even more caloric. In this way, prefer your use in naturaor combined with other fruits.

