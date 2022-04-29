The benefits of papaya: discover how the fruit can be an ally of your health

What will you learn!

Novo Hamburgo, April 29, 2022, by Jones Backes – There are several you papaya benefits for a good performance of the body. the papaya, or Carica papaya L., is a very common fruit in Brazil and full of nutrients that are very good for health, in addition to containing a delicious sweet taste. This fruit from Tropical America is rich in fiber, lycopene, vitamins A, E, and C and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus.

Be in natura, with honey, cereals, in juices, or countless other forms of consumption, papaya is essential for a healthy and balanced diet. In fact, its leaves can also be ingested through teas and even its seeds have benefits in the treatment of diseases and worms. So why not find out more about you papaya benefits?





See the health benefits of papaya

Now that you know some facts about this delicious and nutritious fruit, come to Casa & Agro and see the health benefits of papaya. Also because, in addition to being very tasty, papaya is rich in nutrients that help in the fight and treatment of various diseases.





Regular consumption of papaya, combined with physical activities and a balanced diet, helps to facilitate digestion and improve intestinal flow. In addition, as explained by nutritionist Adriana Stavro, in an article published on March 19, 2022, published by the website Terra, this fruit helps to reduce bad cholesterol and the absorption of fat by the body. It still has detox power against toxins present in the liver and assists in eye health.

In addition, among the health benefits of papaya is strengthening the immune system and preventing diseases in the brain and nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia. It also helps prevent diabetes and is a great fruit to replace sweets and sugar.

Can you eat every day and are there contraindications?

Papaya is just not suitable for people allergic to papain, a substance found in this fruit. So, if there are no allergies, feel free to enjoy every day. you papaya benefits to health. However, like any food, this fruit in excess can cause weight gain and, due to its action on the intestinal flora, it can also cause diarrhea. Therefore, it is recommended to eat an average slice per day.

