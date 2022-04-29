The end of WhatsApp for old cell phones is near; Check the models

When we think of messaging apps, the Whatsapp is without a doubt the first name that comes to mind. In Brazil alone, the messenger is present in more than 120 million devices, a fact that demonstrates its power and influence in Brazilian lands.

However, as of April 30th, the number of users of the application may decrease, especially in the case of those who have mobile devices. older cell phones. It turns out that the company announced that WhatsApp will no longer work on several models of devices android and iOS considered “dated”.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Why will WhatsApp stop working on some cell phones?

As the company itself stated in a note, for WhatsApp to work in the best possible way, the cell phone needs to run a compatible operating system. Nowadays, mobile phones with Android 4.1 and higher versions and iPhones with iOS 10 and higher versions have access to the messenger.

Those using device models with operating systems of lower versions do not have access to the service. It is worth remembering that this list of cell phones is updated with some frequency, while users of older versions of iOS and Android operating systems are being reduced.

List of phones that will stop running WhatsApp soon

See below which models will be affected: