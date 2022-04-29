the new training plane of the mighty United States Air Force





Boeing has unveiled the first T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer aircraft to be delivered to the United States Air Force (USAF). This aircraft is one of 351 the USAF plans to order. The aircraft is the product of digital engineering technology and was built and tested using advanced manufacturing techniques.

The manufacturer says the aircraft also has an open software architecture, providing scalability and flexibility to meet future mission needs, reports partner website Aviacionline.

“We are excited and honored to deliver this next-generation digitally advanced trainer to the United States Air Force”said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “This aircraft is a tangible example of how Boeing, its suppliers and partners are leading the digital engineering revolution. The T-7A will prepare pilots for future missions for decades to come.”





The T-7A Red Hawk incorporates a red tail livery in homage to the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II. These airmen constituted the first African-American aviation unit to serve in the US Armed Forces.

“The Tuskegee Airmen are one of the most celebrated units in Air Force history, and the T-7A honors the bravery and skill of these pioneers,” said General Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

The aircraft will remain in St. Louis, where it will undergo ground and flight tests before being handed over to the United States Air Force. The T-7A program resides at Boeing’s St. Louis, while the coach’s rear section is being built by Saab in Linkoping, Sweden. Saab will soon begin producing this section at its new production facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.



