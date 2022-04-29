These foods are ‘stealing’ calcium from your bones

THE calcium absorption by the body can be interrupted by some foods that are even known to “steal” the mineral from the bones. Some of them we consume frequently, which raises an alert for changes in eating habits.

Read more: Caution: These 4 foods ‘steal’ your body’s iron

According to nutritionist Luciana Novaes, the list of foods that impair the absorption of calcium by the body includes different groups. They “steal” the mineral from the body because they have substances that make it difficult to absorption.

Some of them are: okra, coffee, soybeans, beans, nuts, peanuts, seeds, nuts, cereals, spinach, okra, beets, sweet potatoes, chocolate and cocoa powder.

“These foods are rich in oxalic acid and phytic acid, substances that prevent calcium from being absorbed more efficiently. This is what we call the anti-nutritional factor. Excess fiber, such as bagasse and whole grains, also hinder this absorption and use of calcium”, explains the nutritionist.

Why do these foods “steal” calcium from the body?

The main reason has to do with the transfer of the mineral from the bones to the blood, influenced by the consumption of these foods.

Considering that calcium regulates various functions of the body, such as blood pressure, for example, those who have a deficiency in the bloodstream may end up replacing this absence by removing the nutrient from the bones into the blood, in the balance of functions.

But attention: the nutritionist warns that it is not necessary to cut the foods that interfere with calcium absorption, as they can be sources of other nutrients. As in the case of beets and sweet potatoes, for example, which are excellent sources of antioxidants and vitamins.

“In reality, what we have to do is choose the right moment to consume them. Foods that are richer in calcium should not be present in the same meal as foods that hinder this absorption”, highlights Luciana.

Finally, to maintain a good level of calcium in the body, both in the blood and in the bones, the recommendation is to consume foods with a high level of the mineral at different times from the foods that hinder the absorption of the nutrient. Milk and its derivatives have a lot of calcium, as well as dark green vegetables.