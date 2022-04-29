Ukrainian soldiers report battle in Donbass: ‘Russian tank hit our position and bunker collapsed on us’ | World

After difficult days, calm returned to the military hospital in Zaporizhia, a city located in eastern Ukraine. But the clashes continue in the Dnieper River regionand the health services, which are within reach of Russian weapons, try as best they can to treat patients.

“We are less than 50 km from the front. The most seriously injured are brought first to this resuscitation room. As you can see, we block the windows to make the place safe. We avoid leaving the wounded here for a long time, as it is risky”, says Yurii, one of the doctors at the military hospital. “Most of the time, when the patient’s condition stabilizes, they are taken to civilian hospitals further north,” he adds.

Among the wounded is Stepan, a young soldier who has just arrived from the Donbass region, breathless with pain.

“I was wounded yesterday in the Donetsk region. A shot from a Russian tank hit our position. The projectile landed very close to us. It was a mess ’cause the bunker collapsed on top of us. I ran away, but I have a lot of bruises and my back hurts. Next to me, a comrade had his leg amputated and did not survive,” says the soldier.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Pysanko, director of the military hospital, if previously patients were admitted with injuries caused mainly by explosionstoday the number of victims of artillery fire is increasing.

“The Russians do this to try to push our lines of combat. It’s an old method, already proven in Afghanistan and Chechnya. They cover everything with their artillery and then try to push the front with their infantry”, he explains.

The authorities also rely on foreign health professionals, who help from a distance. A paratrooper, who had previously served in Kosovo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, used his network of contacts to develop the use of telemedicine. From the United States to France, via Israel, several doctors responded to the young officer’s call and contributed to the operations.

In Donbass, resistance continues

Further east, in the Donbass region, home to the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, the offensive launched more than a week ago is slowly advancing. The bombings are intense, but Russian forces fight to take village after village.

“There are a lot of people here who support the Russians,” says a man in military garb who introduces himself as a member of a Donbass territorial defense unit.

“These people have already given all our army positions to the Russians, but we still try to remain discreet,” he explains, alongside his two colleagues, on a dirt road outside Slavyansk, a city known as a separatist.

In the distance, the sound of gunfire can be heard. “These are just for training,” explains Ruzlan, the only one in the group to have a military background. “A soldier must learn to befriend his weapon. When I entered the military, I lived and slept with my weapon for months,” he says.

The Ukrainian territorial defense forces are composed of civilians to support the conventional army. Soldiers say they are ready to die for their land. But it’s hard to keep troops motivated, explains the unit’s head, a former landscape photographer.