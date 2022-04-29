Understand what the Russian gas cut means for Europe

In 2021 alone, Russia supplied 32% of global demand to the EU and UK; value of exports reaches 400 million dollars a day

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Valve on gas compressor near Warsaw, Poland



On Tuesday, the 26th, the state-owned group Gazprom announced the suspension of Russian gas to Poland and Bulgariatwo countries in the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) and gives European Union. This decision caused fear in the rest of the European community regarding the scarcity of this fuel, which they are dependent on. However, EU representatives have already said they are prepared for the eventual interruption of Russian gas and are working out a coordinated response. The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyensent a message to Europeans saying that they “can be sure that we are united and in solidarity with the affected member states”.

This fear of some countries is related to the fact that the Europe is dependent on Russian gas. In 2021 alone, the Russia supplied 32% of the EU’s global gas demand and United Kingdoman increase of 25% compared to 2009, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Dependency varies by country. While Finland receives 97.6% of its gas from Russia, according to Eurostat, the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) announced this month that they would cut ties with Moscow and would supply themselves with reserves stored underground. Target of Gazprom’s decision, Bulgaria depends on 85% of Russian gas, the same level as Slovakia. And Germany, the main European economy, depends on 55%, but the government guarantees that “supply is currently guaranteed”.

After the suspension, Ukraine said Europe should stop relying on Russia for trade after Moscow stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. “The sooner Europe recognizes that it cannot depend on Russia for trade, the sooner it will be possible to guarantee stability in European markets,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said. While European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said that Gazprom’s decision was “another attempt by Russia to use gas as a blackmail instrument”, EU member state ambassadors called for clearer guidance if sending euros would violate the sanctions.

In response to the EU, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia remained a reliable supplier of energy and declined to say how many countries had agreed to change the gas payment to rubles, but other European customers said supplies were flowing normally. The Russian decision comes as Russia’s own economy suffers from sanctions, and as Western countries send more weapons to Kiev despite Kremlin warnings to back off. The reason why Putin stopped sending gas to Russian is the fact that European Union countries, including France, Germany and Poland, have refused to pay for the product in rubles – at the end of March, the Russian leader informed that would no longer accept payments in non-home currencies, a move that came in response to Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

What does gas represent for the Russian budget?

Gazprom Export’s website presented the results of how much Russian gas represents for the Russian budget and reported that 68% of the group’s exports in 2020 were destined for Europe. Of a total of 174.9 billion cubic meters of exports, 119.35 billion were destined for Europe, including 49 billion to Germany, nearly 21 billion to Italy and over 13 billion to Austria. The IEA said that 45% of the Russian federal budget in January came from gas and oil taxes and export tariffs. “Considering the current market prices, the value of gas exports from Russia to the European Union reaches 400 million dollars a day”, highlights the agency.

*With information from AFP