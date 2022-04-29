US Army ‘returns’ birthday cake it stole from Italian in 1945

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on US Army ‘returns’ birthday cake it stole from Italian in 1945 2 Views

Meri Mion, now 90 years old

Credit, US Army

photo caption,

Meri Mion was 13 years old when US soldiers, fighting nearby Germans, stole the cake from a window in Italy.

The US Army gave an Italian woman a birthday cake — to replace one that US soldiers stole from her while she was chilling in a window 77 years ago.

Meri Mion – who turns 90 this Friday (29/4) – was 13 years old when her village of San Pietro, near Vicenza, in the Veneto region, saw fighting between American troops and German soldiers.

Meri’s mother made her a birthday cake, but it was taken away by the opportunistic—and presumably hungry—Americans.

Mion said she would share the substitute cake with her relatives.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China maintains ‘zero covid’ strategy despite Shanghai residents’ frustration – News

THE China declared this Friday (29) that it will go ahead …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved