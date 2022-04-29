A man who worked in the slaughterhouse of birds in the US state of Colorado is the first case of H5N1 bird flu in a human in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

According to the Colorado Department of Health, the patient had mild symptoms of fatigue and is in isolation on treatment with the antiviral drug oseltamivir.

Credit: Merrimon/Istock US confirms first human case of H5N1 bird flu

The birds at the place where the man worked were euthanized and disposed of properly, according to US health officials.

risk and prevention

The CDC reported that “this case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public” which is considered “low”.

Infected birds shed the H5N1 virus in saliva, mucous membranes and feces. H5N1 virus infections among people are rare; however, human infections can occur when enough virus enters a person’s eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled.

Persons in close or prolonged unprotected contact (without using respiratory or eye protection) with infected birds or places that sick birds or their mucous membranes, saliva or feces have touched may be at increased risk of infection with the H5N1 virus.

Since late last year, H5N1 has been found in birds in 34 US states by a CDC monitoring program.

“CDC has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposure to birds infected with the H5N1 virus and this is the only case found to date. Others involved in the Colorado slaughter operation tested negative for H5 virus infection, but are being retested out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said.

Credit: Davit85/istock Environment and conditions in which birds for slaughter live are conducive to the spread and mutation of viruses

This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses currently prevalent and the first case in the United States.

The first international case occurred in December 2021 in the United Kingdom in a person who had no symptoms and was raising birds.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 880 human infections with previous H5N1 viruses have been reported since 2003 worldwide, however, the prevalent H5N1 viruses now circulating among birds around the world are different from viruses. previous H5N1.

Bird flu case in China

Also this week, China confirmed its first human case of H3N8 bird flu. According to the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC), the virus was identified in a four-year-old boy who had direct contact with birds.

He was hospitalized earlier this month with fever and other symptoms and released after treatment.