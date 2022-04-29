US family tries to board with unexploded grenade, causing panic at Israel airport – News

A family from the United States caused panic at Israel’s main international airport after showing an unexploded grenade during a security check last Thursday (28).

According to the authorities, the tourists found the grenade on a visit to the Golan Heights, an area occupied by Israel, where clashes with Syria took place. The Americans’ intention was to take the bomb as a kind of souvenir.





A video posted on social media shows people running through the airport after there was a request to leave the departures area.





I’ve officially seen it all 臘‍♀️

VIDEO: Mass panic at Ben Gurion Airport due to emergency evacuation of terminal 3 Why?

An American family on vacation, visited the Golan Heights, found a fallen shell and popped it in their suitcase to take home as a souvenir. Elokim. pic.twitter.com/F9wmNnci6Y — ג’סיקה חסן ゆ (@jess_ih_ka) April 28, 2022

According to local news site YNet news, after the announcement, one of the passengers who misheard the message began screaming that a terrorist attack was taking place at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was injured running out of the departure area and had to be taken to a hospital.









