Hampshire, England resident Harry Matadeen says that drinking his own urine every day saved him 10 years less. According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old vegan started the venture related to urine intake in 2016.

Since then, Matadeen claims to have found several benefits in the habit. Desperate to heal from depression at the time, he began drinking around 200 ml of the liquid every day.

The Englishman says that drinking urine brings him “a new sense of peace, calm and determination”, and that the liquid immediately healed him. Furthermore, he claims that this is “the secret of eternal youth”.

“From the moment I drank urine, it awakened my brain and removed my depression […] I thought, ‘Wow, I can do this for free and always keep myself in this happy state,’” he reflects.

Matadeen is the author of books in which he reports the supposed benefits of peeing. The unusual habit, however, alienated him from his own sister. “My sister doesn’t talk to me and one of the reasons is my participation in urine therapy. I have chosen all my friends now and they all do fresh aged urine therapy or approve,” she says.

The vegan habit is to drink urine from a month ago. So he freezes them to keep the flow going.