War in Ukraine: Putin’s warning about foreign intervention in the conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses lawmakers in St Petersburg. Photo: April 27, 2022

Vladimir Putin said Russia has “all the tools” to respond to foreign action

Any country that tries to intervene in Ukraine’s war will face a “lightning-fast” response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“We have all the tools [para responder] which no one can boast. And we’re not going to brag about them, we’re going to use them if necessary,” he said, in what is considered a reference to ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

Ukraine’s allies have increased arms supplies to Kiev. The United States has promised to guarantee that Ukraine will defeat Russia.

US and European officials say Russia is being hampered in its efforts in the east.

