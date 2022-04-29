WhatsApp users will be able to react to what they didn’t like

WhatsApp recently released a new tool for its beta (testing) version. Here, users can quickly react to messages within the app using emojis. Now messenger testers have received a new update for Android devices.

From now on, the reactions included on the platform can show any feelings through emojis. Initially, there were only 6 possible reactions, but now the “+” symbol has been found. This means that users will be able to react however they want.

How will the new WhatsApp work?

WhatsApp has a series of emojis for use in conversations. In fact, it is not the pioneering app on the subject, but it is perhaps the one that most popularized the feature. For some time now, the messenger has been carrying out some tests to apply emojis in reactions within the platform.

The information was released by the specialized website WABetaInfo. The portal is an expert in finding and disclosing the news hidden in the beta version of the application. All findings about WhatsApp news are published and disseminated there. Among them is the possibility of a greater application of emojis within the messenger.

WhatsApp expands the number of emojis for reaction

The announcement was made after reviewing the latest update to WhatsApp beta version 2.22.9.4. According to the report, when you long press a message, the app can suggest reactions with emojis.

During the tests, at least 6 emojis were suggested on WhatsApp: the thumbs-up hand, the heart, crying, laughing, shocked face and praying hands. It is worth noting that these are the most comprehensive emojis that can be used in most situations. This would greatly facilitate quick responses with emojis that are already performed by the app’s virtual keyboard.

You can use any emoji

The portal even says that there is a “+” sign right in the emoji suggestion display box. This indicates that other types of stickers can compose reactions to messages within the app.

However, the news has not yet been officially released and does not have a date for it to be extended to the general public. That is, there is no speculation about how much the feature could take effect in the official version of the software. What is known is that the WhatsApp news recently released as tests have been approved and many are in final application.

That’s why it’s worth betting on this new emoji reactions feature within the most famous messenger of recent times.