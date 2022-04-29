White spots on nails? Find out the reasons and how to solve this problem!

What will you know!

Salvador – BA, April 28, 2022, by Isabele Oliveira – Have you ever come across white spots on your nail? Well then, the white spot is a sign that there is a change in the structure of the nails. White spots on nails are also known as leukonychia and are not considered a disease, in addition, there are no symptoms and can appear on both fingernails and toenails. So, find out now the reasons for these spots and how to treat them, here in the section Home and Recipes.

In general, these spots are not a cause for concern, but if they occur frequently, they can indicate a deficiency in other nutrients essential for maintaining healthy nails, such as calcium, zinc or vitamin B12, for example. The white spot on the nail can be prevented and treated according to the instructions of a dermatologist, especially when the person maintains a healthy diet and good hydration.

Main reasons for nail stains

Well, there may be several causes that lead to the transformation of the nail matrix, which is the area where it forms, thus leading to the appearance of white spots, and the main causes are:





Substance allergy: like nail polish or cleaning products, for example;

like nail polish or cleaning products, for example; Nutritional deficiencies: lack of calcium, iron, zinc, silicon, folic acid or vitamin B12, due to a poor diet;

lack of calcium, iron, zinc, silicon, folic acid or vitamin B12, due to a poor diet; Minor trauma to the nail: how to get your finger stuck somewhere or suffer some damage to the manicure;

how to get your finger stuck somewhere or suffer some damage to the manicure; Use of sulfonamide class antibiotics: like bactrim, for example;

like bactrim, for example; Some medical treatments: like chemotherapy;

like chemotherapy; Hormonal variations: in the case of the woman;

in the case of the woman; Presence of some diseases: such as anemia, psoriasis, vitiligo, tuberculosis, kidney disease, ringworm, liver cirrhosis, and even congestive heart failure or diabetes;

such as anemia, psoriasis, vitiligo, tuberculosis, kidney disease, ringworm, liver cirrhosis, and even congestive heart failure or diabetes; Exposure to extreme temperatures: mainly in the cold.

how to treat blemishes

Normally, white spots on the nail will go away on their own without treatment, but there are some ways to help remove white spots from the nail or prevent them from appearing. In the case of women who paint their nails, they should remove nail polish well before painting nails and moisturize properly. In addition, protective gloves should be worn when using products that may cause allergic reactions, such as cleaning products, dishwashing products, among others.

Also It is very important to have a healthy diet to avoid mineral deficiency essential in maintaining healthy nails, such as calcium, which is found in foods like milk and grains; iron, which is present in red meats and strawberries; zinc, which is present in almonds and turkey; vitamin B12, found in salmon and shellfish; and folic acid, found in lentils and spinach, for example.

But it is important to consult a dermatologist, because the diagnosis cannot be made just by looking at the white spots on the nails.

