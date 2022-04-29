Who was at the opening of the Unimed Brusque Clinic

Unimed Brusque inaugurated this Wednesday, 27, the Unimed Clinic, in the São Luiz neighborhood. The multidisciplinary space had an investment of more than 1 million reais by the medical cooperative, and has the capacity to perform more than 7 thousand visits per month. The event was attended by cooperative doctors, authorities and union leaders.

Through the new structure, Unimed hopes to generate new experiences in health care and well-being, through the provision of outpatient medical services, with reception generating quick and easy access to the services provided.

“It will be the first clinic in Brusque with the open-door proposal, and with the range of specialists for the service it offers. Not to mention the continuity of post-consultation care, in the form of health planning”, guarantees Amanda de Carvalho, manager of health services at Unimed.

Charles Machado – vice-president director, Humberto Teruo Eto – president director, and Cláudio dos Santos – superintendent director of Unimed Brusque
Guilherme Gamba
Mauro Schoening and Sandra Werner
Juliana Ristow and Inajara Hochsprung
Amanda de Carvalho and Daniela Salvador Alves
David Raspini and Henrique Cascaes
Humberto Martins Fornari
Gilmar Doerner, Jonas Paegle and Humberto Teruo Eto
Fernando José Oliveira and Jonas Oscar Paegle
Cláudio Scheffer

