Why Russia cut gas from Poland and Bulgaria — and what the consequences are

Vladimir Putin

Russia has announced that it will cut gas shipments to two European Union countries: Poland and Bulgaria.

Russia thus loses two important customers for its gas and the revenue generated by these contracts, but it sends a strong message to the world: that it intends to defend itself with all available weapons against international sanctions.

Hydrocarbon exports are Russia’s most powerful tool in this regard.

“Gazprom’s (Russian state-owned gas) announcement that it will unilaterally suspend gas deliveries to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as a blackmailing instrument,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. , in note.

