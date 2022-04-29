Xbox Cloud Gaming: How to Play in the Cloud on Console, PC and Mobile | consoles

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a game streaming service from Microsoft for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, tablets with Google systems and PCs since last year, the platform was also released for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on April 13 in beta. Xbox Cloud Gaming allows subscribers to play titles available in the Game Pass catalog without downloading. In this way, it benefits, for example, players who have little storage space on their consoles.

It is worth mentioning that, with the possibility of using the game streaming service on Xbox One, users will be able to play titles released only for the new generation of consoles. That’s because the games run on a virtual Xbox Series X. It is worth mentioning that not all games in the Game Pass catalog are available for cloud streaming.

To help Ultimate subscribers use the service, the TechTudo prepared a tutorial on how to play with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

1. In the console’s main hub, access the Game Pass subscriber tab, which is located on the left side of the screen;

2. There, the games that are available in the cloud have a cloud symbol at the bottom of the cover. Click on them to choose cloud play option;

Step 3. When selecting the game you want, just click run, not install.

1. First, access the Microsoft Store website (https://www.microsoft.com/pt-br/store/apps/windows) and search for the Xbox application in the search bar, which is located at the top of the website;

2. Click get and download, which is free, and install the application;

3. After downloading, log in, open the Game Pass application and look for the “Cloud Gaming” tab. It is located in the menu in the left corner of the screen;

4. When accessing this section, simply search for the desired game and click on the cloud symbol to start playing.

1. On mobile phones, access the app store for your operating system: Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhone. In the search bar, which is at the top of the screen, look for the Xbox Game Pass app in the store;

2. After downloading and logging in, access Xbox Game Pass on your cell phone and look for the tab that says “Cloud” on the app’s home screen. When accessing it, the games available for cloud streaming will be on display. So, select the title you want and click play, not install.

It is worth mentioning that, as it is a cloud service, some of the titles will have a queue to access the game. Thus, it is possible that the user will have to wait some time before being able to enter the servers that are hosting the game in question.