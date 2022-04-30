11 foods that lactose intolerant people should avoid

THE lactose intolerance It is the inability of the body to digest lactose, the sugar present in milk, due to the decrease or absence of the lactase enzyme in the intestine.

This intolerance can be caused, in very rare cases, by heredity (genetics), which results in the total absence of the lactase enzyme in the baby.

Other intestinal diseases, such as celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome, or even surgery or an injury to the small intestine, can also cause lactose intolerance.

Older individuals are more susceptible to developing intolerance, as it is common to experience a gradual decline in lactase in the body due to aging.

Another cause of lactose intolerance can be not eating products with lactose for a long time, whatever the reason for removing these products from the diet.

Regarding the symptoms of this food intolerance, it should be noted that it causes different symptoms. from person to person that can be imperceptible until they have a severity that significantly affects the quality of life of the intolerant.

Symptoms caused by lactose intolerance can manifest as follows:

Abdominal bloating (swollen belly);

Abdominal cramps (tummy pain)

Diarrhea;

Flatulence (gas);

Constipation.

When diagnosed with lactose intolerance, the individual will have to decrease or even exclude foods with lactose from their diet, according to the degree of their intolerance.

Knowing this, check out the list that we have prepared with 11 foods that lactose intolerant people should stay away from to avoid any discomfort in their body.

Foods that contain lactose

Cow’s milk (all types, including condensed and powdered)

Goat milk;

Cheese;

ice cream;

yogurts;

Butter.

Foods that may contain lactose

Biscuits and biscuits;

Chocolate;

Dry fruits;

cakes;

Instant Sauces.

Remembering that this text does not replace a medical prescription or diets. For information adapted to your reality, it is best to seek a consultation with a health professional.