65th day has journalist’s death and controversy at the G20

This Friday (29), the 65th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the death of a journalist was confirmed during the Russian attacks on Kiev that took place yesterday during a visit by a UN delegation (United Nations) with the presence of the Secretary-General. general of the entity, António Guterres.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that Radio Liberty’s Vira Hyrych was preparing to go to sleep when the apartment where she lived was hit by a Russian ballistic missile.

It is the 22nd death of a journalist since the beginning of the war on 24 February. Ten people were injured in the attack on the building, according to the Kiev city council.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed yesterday’s attacks on the city, which took place even after a reduction in offensives in the capital and a concentration of actions in eastern Ukraine.

In the besieged Mariupol, one of Russia’s main targets in Ukrainian territory, local authorities are seeking to carry out an operation to remove civilians who are still at the Azovstal steelworks, where resistance to Russian forces is operating.

The UN has already made appeals for an immediate truce in the place, where the prefecture estimates at least 20,000 deaths.

End of dialogue and invitation to G20 meeting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that it is quite possible that the country will break off negotiations for a peace deal with Russia – he claimed the process is “too slow”.

“The risks of completely shutting down any dialogue with the Russians are very high,” he said.

Both Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November. Widodo had been criticized — especially by the United States — for inviting Putin, and claimed that it is necessary to maintain impartiality in the conflict between countries.

“Putin has isolated Russia and he must pay the consequences for what he has done and is doing,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense.

Russia, like Indonesia, is a member of the G20, a summit that brings together the world’s largest economies. The other members are: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, USA, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Turkey and the European Union.

This week, he also extended the invitation to Zelensky, at the suggestion of US President Joe Biden.

65th day of conflict

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday that it had begun training Ukrainian armed forces in Germany.

Also today were recorded:

Image: UOL Art

With information from AFP, ANSA, RFI and Reuters