After sending tanks to Ukraine, Germany asks Brazil for missiles

Armored vehicles that are being dispatched to the war against Russia are of the same model operated by the Brazilian military
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 4:46 PM – Posted Apr 29, 2022, 6:01 AM
It took a while, but Jair Bolsonaro reached a crossroads in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Germany decided to send Leopard tanks to reinforce the Ukrainian side of the conflict.
Brazil, which has the largest 1960s missile magazine in the world — other forces no longer use this type of weapon caliber — was consulted by the Germans to supply ammunition.
The request to the Brazilian government does not provide for the sending of missiles directly to Ukraine. Brazil would donate the ammunition to the Germans. Even so, Bolsonaro wants to distance himself from the topic so as not to alienate Russia.
Sources in the government’s military area, heard by Radar, say that the chance of Brazil sending the missiles is zero.