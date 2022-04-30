ANS cancels transfer, and health plan portfolio returns to Amil

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) canceled the transfer of Amil’s portfolio of individual beneficiaries to the APS operator, which is part of the Amil Group.

The transfer had been carried out a few days before the turn of the year and ended up losing effect this Friday (29), after a meeting held by the collegiate board of the regulatory agency.

The measure, according to the ANS explained by note, is definitive. “With the declaration of nullity of the decision that authorized the transfer of the portfolio from Amil to APS, the transfer of the portfolio no longer has the legal and necessary support of the ANS, and, therefore, the APS must immediately return the portfolio to Amil ”, says the agency.

According to ANS, Amil and APS must, within five business days, proceed with the annulment of the “partial portfolio assignment agreement”, which was registered on December 27, 2021.

Operators will have 20 working days to “communicate the reintegration of the transferred portfolio to all beneficiaries, through individual communication and also through publication in a widely circulated newspaper”, determines ANS.

In the ANS accounts, there are more than 300 thousand beneficiaries in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná.

The decision was taken, according to ANS, after finding that APS would not be able to autonomously manage the acquired portfolio. “[O que acabaria gerando] risk to the continuity and quality of health care for related consumers”.

